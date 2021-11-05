Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 50,544 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,544 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CLBK stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

