GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 1,673 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FINX opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.