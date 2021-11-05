GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,376,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,970,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

