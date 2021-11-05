GeoWealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $113.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

