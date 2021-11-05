GeoWealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.