GeoWealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $161.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $113.51 and a 52 week high of $160.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

