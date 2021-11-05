Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.36.

GEI stock opened at C$23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.42.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

