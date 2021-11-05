Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.