Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Cfra

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cfra from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.88.

GIL stock traded down C$0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.88. 660,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$27.05 and a 52-week high of C$51.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

