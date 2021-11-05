Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Cfra

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cfra from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.
GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.88.
GIL stock traded down C$0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.88. 660,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$27.05 and a 52-week high of C$51.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
