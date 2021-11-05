GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.