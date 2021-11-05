GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
NYSE:GSK opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
