Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 4,342 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.46 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

