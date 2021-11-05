Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 98.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 71,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 351,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 166.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 221,771 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPRX stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.