Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,252 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

