Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $826,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 19.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after purchasing an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 16.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,966,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

