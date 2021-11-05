Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 174 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

