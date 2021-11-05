Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,088 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

