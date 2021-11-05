Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,222 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CONMED were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,356. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $155.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

