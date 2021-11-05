Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Globe Life stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

