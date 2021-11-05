GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.38.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.