Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.18 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth $29,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 51.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

