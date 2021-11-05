Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $30,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Stephens increased their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Wingstop stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

