Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $28.66 Million Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 945.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583,392 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Amyris worth $28,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amyris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

