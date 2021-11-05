Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.42 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

NYSE CC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.