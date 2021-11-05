Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $29.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292,605 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Sealed Air worth $29,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $61.72 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

