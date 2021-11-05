Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.75 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Eagle Materials worth $30,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP opened at $152.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

