Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 171,044 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171,044 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $27,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $403,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 147.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 48.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 81.9% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $72.96 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

