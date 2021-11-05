Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.55

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.95. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 12,318 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

