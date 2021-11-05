Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Releases Earnings Results

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

GDP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,785. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDP shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodrich Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

