Gordon Rubenstein Sells 29,023 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $383,684.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gordon Rubenstein sold 18,471 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $240,307.71.

On Friday, August 27th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 286 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $3,432.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 326,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

