Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 708,906 Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,906 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of O2Micro International worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OIIM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 147,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. O2Micro International Limited has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

