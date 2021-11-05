Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.65% of Barrett Business Services worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.77. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,008. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

