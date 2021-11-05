Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,320.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

