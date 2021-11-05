Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners makes up 1.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of PJT Partners worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 113,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 118.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE:PJT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 1,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,633. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

