Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Globant makes up approximately 3.5% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $72,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 343.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 140,120 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 62.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 647.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at about $41,611,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.93. 888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.22 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $339.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

