Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.70

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 2109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

