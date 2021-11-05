Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 94,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $336.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Ajax stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 493.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.68% of Great Ajax worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

