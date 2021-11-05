Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$71.50 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.