GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Issues Earnings Results

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. 799,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSKY. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.