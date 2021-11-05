Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 7744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,307 shares of company stock worth $6,602,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

