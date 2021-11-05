Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. Griffon has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.