Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,079. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $503.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gritstone bio stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

