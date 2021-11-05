Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) versus NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Financiero Banorte and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00 NatWest Group 0 6 7 0 2.54

Grupo Financiero Banorte currently has a consensus target price of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 357.68%. NatWest Group has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A NatWest Group 20.08% 5.72% 0.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and NatWest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.12 $1.67 billion N/A N/A NatWest Group $16.85 billion 1.98 -$477.65 million N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NatWest Group.

Summary

NatWest Group beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

