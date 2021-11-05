Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $170.00 at SVB Leerink

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

GH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

