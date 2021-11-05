GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 8,400 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

