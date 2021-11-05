GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases 157,472 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,472 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 4.7% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Accenture worth $328,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

ACN opened at $368.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $231.07 and a 12 month high of $366.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

