Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $139.26 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

