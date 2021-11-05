Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 8,305 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SNY opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.