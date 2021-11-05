Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

