Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $56.75 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 5.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $56,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

