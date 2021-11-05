Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $6.56 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

